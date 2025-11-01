MUNSTER, Ind. – Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Jeremy Johns, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster.

Dr. Johns earned his medical degree from the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, N.Y. He completed both his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J.

His clinical interests include benign hematology, gastrointestinal and genitourinary malignancies, lymphomas and chronic leukemias, melanoma and thoracic malignancies.

Dr. Johns is accepting new patients at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster at 701 Superior Ave., Suite 2500. In-person and virtual visits are available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 922-4081.