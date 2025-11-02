As part of the Holiday Artisan Market, LCA will host a special Sip & Style event featuring a one-of-a-kind clothing boutique, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 22 and 23. All are welcome to enjoy snacks, cash bar and a day of shopping. Ten designers will be onsite with racks of handmade wearables to help you pick the perfect holiday gifts. One of the many benefits of an LCA membership is saving 10% on Gallery Shop purchases all year round, including during the Holiday Market, while supporting LCA’s mission of making art accessible to all. If you’d like to renew your membership or become an LCA member, you can sign up at the Holiday Artisan Market or register online at LubeznikCenter. org/Membership.