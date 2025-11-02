MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) invites the public to the opening of their annual Holiday Artisan Market on Friday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.

The Gallery Shop will expand into LCA’s main lobby through Jan. 2, 2026 to accommodate thousands of unique items for the holiday season. Shop for handmade items perfect for holiday gift-giving, including offerings from over 60 local and national artists. The market is open during regular LCA hours and events.

As part of the Holiday Artisan Market, LCA will host a special Sip & Style event featuring a one-of-a-kind clothing boutique, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 22 and 23. All are welcome to enjoy snacks, cash bar and a day of shopping. Ten designers will be onsite with racks of handmade wearables to help you pick the perfect holiday gifts.

 

One of the many benefits of an LCA membership is saving 10% on Gallery Shop purchases all year round, including during the Holiday Market, while supporting LCA’s mission of making art accessible to all. If you’d like to renew your membership or become an LCA member, you can sign up at the Holiday Artisan Market or register online at LubeznikCenter.org/Membership.
For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing coordinator, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.