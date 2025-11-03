On October 17, 2025, Judge Julianne Havens, Circuit Court Judge, sentenced Thomas Anderson

to 19 years DOC, 6 years suspended, as a result of a plea agreement between Mr. Anderson and

the State of Indiana. Mr. Anderson pled guilty to Dealing a Narcotic Drug w/ a Prior Conviction,

a Level 2 Felony. Mr. Anderson was originally charged in October 2024 as a result of a Drug

Task Force investigation.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “The Drug Task Force is quite busy, fighting the good

fight against the scourge of drugs in our County. They know their job well. Their results speak

for themselves.”

Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “Mr. Anderson was convicted of Drug Dealing a number

of years ago, which was also the fruit of a Drug Task Force investigation. The relationship

between Autumn Ferch, my deputy, and the Drug Task Force leadership is strong. I want to

thank LCDTF (former) Commander Kyle Shiparski and (current) Commander Jim Fish for the

leadership they provided during the investigation and case. The Drug Task Force is the tip of the

spear in dealing with the impact of drugs in our County.