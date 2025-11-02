These distributions take place in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, St. Joseph and Starke Counties. *Turkey distributions will be announced on November 9, 2025.

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 – La Porte County 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last. Where: LaCrosse Apostolic Christian Church, 508 Mill St, LaCrosse, IN 46348 **This distribution is sponsored by the Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, November 13, 2025 – Starke County 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last. Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532 *This distribution is sponsored by the Starke County Community Foundation and the Starke County Health Department and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, November 20, 2025 – Starke County 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last. Where: San Pierre Town Park, 201 Eliza St., San Piere, IN 46374 *This distribution is sponsored by the United Way of Northwest Indiana and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Starke County Community Foundation, Starke County Health Department and United Way of Northwest Indiana for sponsoring these distributions.