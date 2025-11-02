The La Porte Slicers advanced to the sectional championship following an exciting come from behind 20 – 17 win over the Chesterton Trojans.

In what can only be considered a sportswriter’s dream, the Slicers will face off against rival Michigan City with the Sectional trophy in the line. The Wolves advanced to the sectional championship following a decisive 35 – 7 victory over Valparaiso.

The Slicers will host the game at Kiwanis Field on Friday November 7th.

Story and pictures courtesy of Michael Kellems