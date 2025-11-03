Theopens its subscription season with Dream of America on Saturday, November 8, at the Civic Auditorium, celebrating the rich history of immigration in the U.S. and the pursuit of the American Dream.

The centerpiece of the concert is Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America, which features seven actors in addition to the full orchestra. Led by Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson and featuring Nick May, saxophone soloist, playing John Williams’ “Escapades” and the world premiere of Kevin Day’s “Upwelling” for solo saxophone and orchestra, this concert will also feature works by American composers John Adams and Jessie Montgomery.