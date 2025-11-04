Jackson Township – Liberty and Westville firefighters responded to a working detached two-car garage fire in the 800 block of 625 East in Jackson Township. No one was home at the time of the fire and neighbors reported hearing a loud bang and shortly there-after saw fire.

Responding crews observed a prominent smoke column, or “header,” that was visible from several miles away,

indicating a well-developed fire prior to arrival. A First Alarm and Tanker Plan One was activated due to the additional details being called in from responders.

Assistant Chief Michael Wineland arrived on scene and found the roof of the garage had already collapsed from the

notable fire load. An initial size up reported to responding crews called for a 50’x25’ structure behind a residential trailer fully engulfed. A nearby boat, residential trailer, and trees next to the structure grew a concern as exposures nearby.

The boat ultimately was damaged in the fire. Chief Wineland directed his initial attack to protect the nearby exposures from the garage fire. The fire was under control in 18 minutes from the time of dispatch. Crews stretched multiple hose lines to the fire and nearby exposures during fire suppression using approximately 2,500

gallons of water.

Chief Wineland called for the Investigation Team to respond to assist in determining the cause of the fire. Initial findings due to the amount of loss from the fire left responders with being unable to determine the exact cause when they left the scene. There were no injuries reported on scene by responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation until investigators can follow up with the occupants of the property.