REMINDER:

Attached is some information about the Pope St. John Paul II Monstrance, which St. Stanislaus Kostka Church is hosting this weekend:

November 8th, from 2 pm to 6 pm

November 9th, following the 7:00 a.m. Mass concluding after the 10:00 a.m Mass.

On November 24, 2004, Pope Saint John Paul II blessed six monstrances for use during the Year of the Eucharist, calling the faithful to pray for an increase in vocations to ordained ministry and consecrated life. Each monstrance was designated for one of the six continents of the world—North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Pacific—so that Eucharistic Adoration for Vocations could be promoted across the globe.

The monstrance dedicated for North America was presented to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). These monstrances serve as a visible sign of the profound connection between the Eucharist and priestly vocations, reminding the faithful that prayer before the Blessed Sacrament is at the heart of fostering new vocations within the Church.

This same North American Monstrance, blessed by Pope Saint John Paul II, will be present for Eucharistic Adoration at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on Saturday, November 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and again on Sunday, November 9, following the 7:00 a.m. Mass concluding after the 10:00 a.m.. We invite all parishioners and visitors to join us in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, asking the Lord to bless the Church with holy vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life.

As we gather in adoration, we unite with the faithful throughout the world who have prayed before these same monstrances, continuing the mission and vision of Pope Saint John Paul II—to renew the Church through a deeper love of the Eucharist and a generous response to God’s call.

We are so pleased to be able to host a viewing of this treasure from St. John Paul II.