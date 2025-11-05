Ivy Tech Community College Hosts Financial Aid Workshops, Offers Scholarship Opportunities

Valparaiso, IN – Ivy Tech Community College will host free workshop on November 9, 2025, to help students and community members apply for financial aid. Workshop will be held from 2pm to 4pm CT at the Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus.

The workshop will assist Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA MUST be filed by the State of Indiana priority deadline of April 15th to guarantee state aid for those that qualify.

“College Goal Sunday carries much significance across our surrounding communities. It’s a date that’s so important because many families view the form as being too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one hour during this afternoon workshop, students and their families can get free help and file the form,” said Aco Sikoski, Campus Chancellor.

Students in attendance at College Goal Sunday with their parents or guardians, should bring completed 2024 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2024 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2024 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2024 income and benefits information. Parents and students are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

For students in attendance on Sunday they will also be entered to win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

About Ivy Tech Community College