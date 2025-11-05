MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host a curator talk for its new exhibition, “LIT! Site-Specific Installations by Maria Burundarena and Luftwerk,” on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. (Central).

The public is invited to join LCA’s curator, Whitney Bradshaw, as she takes you through installations that challenge viewers’ sense of space and place by experimenting with light, color and materials. Learn about the artists, their artwork, inspirations and processes. You can ask questions to join in on the discussion. An interpreter will sign the tour in American Sign Language.