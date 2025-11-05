Michigan City Police Department The latest from theon a fatal crash-details below

Fatal crash investigation

On November 3rd at 4:35 PM, the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a personal injury crash at the intersection of East William Street and Pine Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 and the Traffic Division responded to the scene where they located a motorcyclist suffering from life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist, identified as 34-year Michigan City resident Brandon Summerlin, was flown to a hospital in South Bend where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation into this crash revealed the motorcyclist was traveling south on Pine Street towards East William Street. A vehicle attempted a southbound turn onto Pine Street from East William Street in front of the motorcycle which resulted in the motorcyclist applying their brakes. The motorcyclist fell off the motorcycle and landed on the pavement which resulted in life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist and motorcycle did not collide with the vehicle involved in this investigation. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for a chemical test as required by Indiana law when involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash. Toxicology results for the motorcyclist and driver of the vehicle are pending. No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident to contact lead investigator Officer Daniel Revoir at (219) 874-3221 or via email at [email protected] . Other responding agencies who assisted with this investigation include the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, Lutheran Air, and Dave’s Garage.