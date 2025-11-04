Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Michael “Mike” Gene Moss.
Michael “Mike” Gene Moss
February 24, 1958 – November 1, 2025
Michael “Mike” Gene Moss, 67, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on
Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 2:50 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan
City.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 6, 2025
at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN
with the D.A.V. chaplain officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00
a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Contributions may be made to D.A.V. Chapter 23, Kid’s Christmas, 2301
Ohio Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at