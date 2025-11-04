Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Michael “Mike” Gene Moss.

Michael “Mike” Gene Moss

February 24, 1958 – November 1, 2025

Michael “Mike” Gene Moss, 67, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on

Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 2:50 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan

City.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 6, 2025

at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN

with the D.A.V. chaplain officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00

a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Contributions may be made to D.A.V. Chapter 23, Kid’s Christmas, 2301

Ohio Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at