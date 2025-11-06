Michiana Humane Society’s November Volunteer Day will be on Saturday, November 8th from 11:30am-12:30pm CT.

“You are invited to help us prepare enrichment opportunities for our shelter pets, MHS said on their Facebook page. “Daily enrichment activities can bring their stress levels down dramatically and can make a noticeable difference in their lives in our kennel environment.”

MHS says you don’t need to RSVP, all ages are welcome (16 years and under must have an adult present). The event is open to the public.

Those with questions can call 219-872-4499.