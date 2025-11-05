United Way of La Porte County Is Proud To Support Our Local Heroes!

Attention all Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserves! United Way and Al’s Supermarkets in La Porte (702 Lincolnway) and Michigan City (3535 Franklin) will distribute $20 gift certificates and special commemorative coins to the first 100 Veterans in the store on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2025 from 9am-11:00am CT or until supplies last.

On this special day, any active or retired military personnel are invited to come into the store near the customer service desk and receive their gift certificate. You must show valid Military Identification or DD Form 2. One gift certificate per guest, and you must be present to receive the gift certificate.

Dave Sisk, Director of Engagement for our local United Way stated: “We know the sacrifice so many of us have made during their time of service and we are excited to be in a position to give back to our local heroes and comrades. We invite all of our Veteran’s to come to your local Al’s Grocery Store to receive this wonderful gift as a THANK YOU for their incredible service to our Country!”

Our local Al’s Supermarkets are generous supporters of our community each and every year through the United Way. The Al’s team is to be commended for their generous support of local charities. Additional funding for this event has been supplied through the generous support of the Unity Foundation.

United Way of LaPorte County helps those in our community in need of critical human, health, and social services. For more information or to make a donation, please visit unitedwaylpc.org