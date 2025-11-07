South Shore Line passengers are advised busing substitution will be in place on Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, due to construction in Chicago. On Nov. 15-16, 2025, there will be NO SERVICE to Museum Campus or Van Buren Street stations.

Nov. 15-16, SSL passengers traveling to and from downtown Chicago will be transported via bus between Millennium Station and Metra’s 18th Street Station (address: 18th Street near Calumet Avenue). Millennium to 18th Street is an approximate 10-minute bus ride. Train passengers traveling to and from 57th Street Station will not be impacted.

The buses will not stop at Van Buren Street or Museum Campus stations. Impacted passengers please plan trips accordingly to utilize either 18th Street Station or Millennium Station the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

IMPORTANT NOTE: 18TH STREET STATION CONTAINS A LARGE FLIGHT OF STAIRS. PASSENGERS WITH DISABILITIES, INCLUDING MOBILITY ISSUES AND DIFFICULTY USING STAIRS, WILL UTILIZE MCCORMICK PLACE THROUGHOUT THE BUSING: Nov. 15-16, passengers with disabilities will be shuttled between Millennium and McCormick Place. Bikes will be prohibited on buses, but will be permitted to utilize McCormick Place.

Please see attached timetable for SSL’s temporary special 18th Street Station stops, in effect during busing.

Agents will be available at 18th Street, Millennium and McCormick Place stations to ensure passengers safely transfer between trains and buses.

The construction project is part of the $650 million expansion of SSL service and is necessary to expand capacity through the area north of 18th Street to accommodate additional SSL trains. The work includes track realignments and upgrades to the catenary system that supplies power to the trains. The construction will ultimately result in increased train capacity on Metra.