LA PORTE COUNTY, IN—During Unity Foundation’s Annual Celebration Luncheon on October 28, staff, board members, and community partners shared highlights from the past year and announced $240,000 in community grants awarded through Unity’s annual Power for Good Community Grant program.

Outgoing Unity President Maggi Spartz opened the program by reflecting on Unity’s 2025 accomplishments and the Foundation’s focus on community betterment projects. She highlighted two major initiatives: the Open the Doors to Housing attainable housing project and NWI Thrive, a regional collaboration among four Northwest Indiana community foundations to enhance connectivity, culture, and wellness through creative placemaking. Both initiatives are supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. through GIFT VIII Implementation Grants. “Together, these efforts will strengthen and connect La Porte County and transform Northwest Indiana,” said Spartz. “We’re especially proud that Unity was one of only six community foundations to be selected for two grants!”

Unity Foundation Board Member and Grant Committee Chair Laura Francesconi recognized 60 local organizations receiving Power for Good Community Grants, emphasizing the importance of Unity’s donors. “We appreciate the generous and visionary donors who have created or contributed to our Power for Good Fund and other Community Funds. Their foresight makes these grants—and so many other community projects—possible,” Francesconi said. “Unity has invested over $2.5 million in small grants to La Porte County nonprofits through our Power for Good Community Grant program since its inception.”

The event concluded with a special moment as Spartz welcomed incoming President & CEO Jeri Pat Gabbert to the stage. “It is truly an honor to serve as the next President & CEO of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County. I am inspired by Unity’s long-standing commitment to collaboration, bringing people and resources together to solve problems and create opportunity,” said Gabbert. “Together, we will continue to grow our impact, ensuring that La Porte County remains a thriving, connected and compassionate community for generations to come.” Spartz then symbolically passed a baton to Gabbert, welcoming her as Unity’s President & CEO as of November 3, 2025.

The 2025 Power for Good Grant recipients and their funded programs are as follows:

Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City: ThanksGIVING Turkeys 2025

Arts in the Park: Summer Concert Series

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County: Afterschool Ultimate Journey Programming

Catholic Charities: Safe Haven: Homeless Prevention Program

Center of Workforce Innovations: Bridging Generations: Intergenerational Mentorship for Workforce Empowerment

Center Township Trustee-La Porte County: Community Food Boxes

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless: Food Rescue Initiative Program “FRI” Mobile Food Distribution Event

Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee, Wills Townships, Inc.: Food Pantry Support

Deliverance & Victory Outreach Ministries: “Soul Food Bistro Inc.” A Nonprofit Comprehensive Job Training Program

Diamonds and Pearl Mentorship: “HealHER” A Breast Cancer Walk with a Dual Purpose

Dunebrook: Trauma-Focused Therapy for Child Abuse Victims

Dunes Arts Foundation: Creative Theatre Arts Program for Safe Harbor Summer Camp Students

Family Advocates: Exterior Access Renovation

Fly High Youth Services: Fly High for the Holidays

HealthLinc: Increasing Literacy in LaPorte County

Humane Indiana: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education

Independent Cat Society: Keeping Up with Kittens: Spay and Neuter Assistance

Intrepid Phoenix: Fitness for Recovery from Substance Use Disorder

Jack and Shirley Lubeznik Center for the Arts: Activating Neighborhoods through the Arts

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana: JA Elementary Programming: Michigan City Area Schools

La Porte County Drug Free Partnership: Strategic Outreach to Address Mental Health and Substance Use Disparities Among Underserved Groups

La Porte County EMS: La Porte County EMS CO Meter Project

La Porte County Family YMCA: “NextGen Y” Junior Staff & Mentoring Program

La Porte County Meals on Wheels: Blizzard Box Bonanza 9

La Porte County Symphony Orchestra: Ellis Island: Dream of America

La Porte High School: Competitive Workforce Development Through Robotics

LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center: NOVA Program Learning Space Upgrade

LaPorte Fire Department: LaPorte Fire Department Training Center Resources

Laporte Lake Association: Pine & Stone Lake Invasive Milfoil Weed Treatments

Leadership La Porte County: High School Program

MAKS CORP: Laporte County Emergency Request/Safety Items Program

Michigan City Art League: Art Opportunities for La Porte County Residents

Michigan City High School: “Future Wolves” Elementary Sports Program

Michigan City Holiday Meals: Free Holiday Meals

Michigan City Police Department: Strengthening Community Resilience Through Direct Client Support

Michigan City Public Library: Ozobots for Creative Coding in Children’s Makerspace

Nest Community Shelter: Nest Community Shelter La Porte Expansion & Capacity-Building

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: New Hope Food Pantry

New Prairie High School: Mathematics at Work

Open Door Adolescent Health Center: School-based Health & Mental Health Clinic

The Pax Center: The Pax Gardens

REAL Services, Inc.: Food for Senior Nutrition Program

Reins Of Life, Inc.: Equine-Assisted Programs for People with Disabilities

A Rosie Place for Children: Magical Sleepover Adventures for Medically Fragile Children in La Porte County

Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary: Feeding the Poor and Needy in an Uncertain Time

Safe Harbor Nurturing Minds: Safe Harbor Summer STEAM Camp 2026

The Salvation Army of LaPorte Indiana: Client Choice Food Pantry

The Salvation Army of Michigan City: Weekend Backpack Feeding Program

Service League of Michigan City: Equipment Inventory Additions

The Social and Learning Institute: Dunes to You: Outdoor Learning for All Abilities

Soul Steppers Drill Team, Inc.: Ambassadors Marching to Always Remember

South Central Jr. Sr. High School: Classroom Computer System Updates

Stepping Stone Shelter for Women: Basic Needs and Food Initiative

Swanson Center: Outreach to Homeless Individuals in LaPorte County

Trinity Episcopal Church: Trinity Church Community Food Pantry

United Way of LaPorte County: Veterans Stand Down Event

We All in Recovery Inc.: Recovery Cafe

Westville Elementary: Young Authors Event

Women’s Care Center, Inc.: Expanding Access to Critical Services for Moms and Babies

Youth Service Bureau of LaPorte County: School Buddies

The following funds provided additional support for this year’s grants: African American Empowerment Fund, Barry C. Dulyea Arts Fund for Children, Charles Westcott Youth Fund, Glick Foundation Fund for the City of La Porte, The Graduates of Isaac C. Elston High School Education Support Fund, Honor Our Military Fund, Jeanette Popp Kent Mental Health Fund, Jerry Peters Memorial Fund, John A. and Dorothy Sieb Carstens Fund, Kay Franklin Commemorative Fund, La Porte County Educational Advancement Fund, La Porte County Mental Health Fund, Lorraine Gehrke Orlowski Fund for Housing & Homelessness, Polad Animal Care Endowment Fund, Ulery Family Fund, Unity Foundation Literacy Fund, and Womens Well Being Fund.