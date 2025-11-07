Governor Mike Braun has proclaimed November 9–15, 2025, as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, encouraging Hoosiers to take steps now to protect themselves, their families, and their property from the hazards of severe winter weather.

Indiana winters often bring snow, ice and freezing temperatures that can lead to power outages, dangerous travel conditions and other safety risks. State and local agencies, led by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), partner each year with the National Weather Service to promote winter safety and preparedness.

“Winter storms can be unpredictable, but preparation can make all the difference,” said Jonathan Whitham, Executive Director of IDHS. “By assembling emergency kits, winterizing vehicles and staying informed of changing weather conditions with the travel advisory map, Hoosiers can greatly reduce their risk and stay safe when severe weather strikes.”

Throughout Winter Weather Preparedness Week, IDHS and its partners will share daily tips and resources to help residents get ready for the winter months ahead. Topics will include emergency kits, heating safety, travel precautions and how to stay informed during weather emergencies. Visit getprepared.in.gov to learn more.