Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their families to attend the Start Your Journey: Westville event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, on the Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind.

Start Your Journey: Westville is free and open to anyone interested in attending PNW. Registration can be completed by visiting pnw.edu/start-your-journey. The open-house event offers prospective students an opportunity to explore campus, walk through PNW’s admissions process, how to pay for college, meet faculty and staff, connect with current students and learn about academic programs.

Information on financial aid opportunities and scholarships will be available. Admissions counselors and financial aid professionals will be on site to answer questions, provide guidance and assist in the application process.

Application fees will be waived for prospective students who attend an admissions presentation and complete an application during the event.

