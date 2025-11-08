The EDCMC team and Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch are in the spotlight, receiving their wings as Advocates for Innovation inductees into the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest’s Class of 2025.

“These are leaders in our community who embody the spirit of the Society of Innovators are certainly driving innovation and certainly driving entrepreneurship, community and economic development throughout Northwest Indiana,” said Jason Williams, CEO of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “We love all of the work they are doing.”

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City team was recognized for its work on the Community-Centered Economic Inclusive initiative: Vibrant Michigan City. The nationally recognized playbook is rooted in research, data, public feedback, expert guidance and an advisory team of city leaders.

Taking a community-centered focus to drive change in rural areas is an innovative shift in the economic development process, said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

“The Vibrant Michigan City Initiative has pushed us to look at development through a new lens that has furthered our community-centered economically inclusive viewpoint,” Hulse said. “The chain reaction of innovative mindsets is vital to adding vibrancy and momentum to any community. While change is often shunned and feared, it is the only real avenue to true innovations.”

Mayor Nelson Deuitch was recognized for her leadership and redefinition of civic innovation as part of her “Breaking Silos, Building Trust” framework and strategies for a modern and more inclusive city government that seeks to build public confidence.

For 20 years, the Society of Innovators has continued to celebrate the innovative process and honor individuals and teams who are creating waves of change in Northwest Indiana. Award categories also include Advocate for Youth Innovation, Individual Innovator and Team Inductee.

“We are honored to join a long list of individuals, teams and advocates driving change and forging new paths toward innovation in our Region,” Hulse said