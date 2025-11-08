TICKETS ON SALE NOW! First 100 Adults pay just $9.99 Online

The Orak Shrine Circus is proud to present The All-New Glow Circus Spectacular! featuring acts of extreme talent and jaw-dropping performances, is coming to Hammond Civic Center, Fri, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at www.Glowcircus.com!

The Orak Shrine Circus invites you to an unforgettable circus filled with excitement and wonder! Led by the high-energy Ringmaster “Rulito” Videla, this year’s show features a vibrant glow party that sets the stage for an extraordinary experience. Prepare to be amazed by the thrilling Human Cannonball, BMX riders, whose jaw-dropping stuns will leave you on the edge of your seat. Marvel at the heart-pounding action inside the sphere of the Motorcycle Globe of Steel, don’t miss the breathtaking glow aerialist, Experience the thrill of archery; the skill of the bow and arrow will amaze you; dazzling glow and laser show that adds a magical touch to the performances. This and so much more await families in

Hammond, IN. and the surrounding communities!

For over 60 years, the Carden family has brought hundreds of thousands of audience members the thrill that only a true three-ring circus can deliver. The Glow Circus spectacular overflows with talent from across the globe including Colombia, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and of course, the U.S.A. These Acrobats, Aerialists, Dare-Devils, Clowns, and more are real-life masters of gravity, purveyors of breath-taking feats, creators of belly-jiggling hijinks, and maestros of airborne artistry.

Doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, interactive fun, and so much more!

Tickets are on sale now! General Admission on-line: Adult or Child (12 yrs and under) $20.

General Admission at the Box Office: Adult & Child $25.. VIP Seats: $35. Tickets can be purchased in advance at

www.Glowcircus.com or at the box office one hour before each show time at the Hammond Civic Center 5825 Sohl Ave,

Hammond, IN 46320

Show Schedule

Fri – 2 & 7PM

Sat – 11AM, 3PM & 7PM

Sun – 1:30 & 5:30PM