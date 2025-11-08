An arrest has been made in a Michigan City homicide that occurred in August the Michigan City Police Department announced on Friday. On Aug. 3, 2025, at approximately just after 2:30 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots being fired and people fighting outside of Matey’s Bar located at 110 Franklin Street. Officers and other nearby law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Responding officers located 25-year-old LaPorte, Indiana resident Dante Sellers II suffering from a gunshot wound across the street from Matey’s Bar. Officers provided life saving measures before he was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with life-threatening injuries. Sellers was then transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for advanced medical care and later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Investigative Division, Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), and LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) continued with the investigation. MDPD says “a plethora” of evidence has since been collected, and interviews continue to take place. The lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Lendell Hood, presented his investigation to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The investigation was then forwarded to LaPorte County Superior Court 1 and a judge found probable cause to charge 35-year-old Michigan City resident Daquvay Sherrod with murder. An arrest warrant was then issued for Sherrod with a $1,000,000 cash bond. Sherrod was arrested by members of the Michigan City Police Department’s SWAT team at a residence in the 1900 block of Buffalo Street in Michigan City on Nov. 6.

No additional information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Sergeant Hood at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1074 or via email at [email protected] . This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Other responding agencies who assisted with this investigation include the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.