WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations
between 6 and 12 inches likely with locally higher amounts
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will likely impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally
heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away. Visibilities can
also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather,
visibility, and road conditions.