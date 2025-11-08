WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches likely with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.