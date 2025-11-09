Franciscan Physician Network adds infectious disease physician in Crown Point
CROWN POINT, Ind. – Infectious disease physician Marrium Siddiqui, DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.
Dr. Siddiqui earned her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tenn. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and her fellowship in infectious diseases at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Her clinical interests include antimicrobial stewardship, bone and joint infections, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections, and methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) infections.
In addition to English, Dr. Siddiqui is fluent in Urdu and Hindi.
Dr. Siddiqui is accepting new patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Specialty Center Crown Point, 12750 Saint Francis Drive, Suite 410. For more information and to make an appointment, please call (219) 769-8340.
Franciscan Health