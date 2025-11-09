The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Monday, November 17 regarding a proposed intersection improvement project at State Road 2 and C.R. 500 W near La Porte.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for the public to interact with the project team, review the unique features of the proposed intersection improvement project, and provide official public comment on the preferred alternative. Project documents are available for review at bit.ly/SR2CR500W.

The need for this project is the high frequency of crashes at the intersection of S.R. 2 and C.R. 500 W. A total of 22 crashes occurred during the study period of 2017 to 2019. The purpose of this project is to improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection. The preferred alternative will modify the existing intersection by constructing a single-lane roundabout with a truck apron.

The hearing will take place at the La Porte County Public Library Exchange (807 Indiana Ave, La Porte, IN 46350). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow the public to view displays and talk with the project team. A presentation will be given at 6 p.m., with the public comment session held directly after.

INDOT is offering livestreams of all public meetings and hearings. You must register here in order to participate in the livestream: bit.ly/SR2CR500WLivestream. Livestream audience comments will only be accepted in written electronic form, not verbally. A recording of the livestream presentation will be posted on the project webpage and INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will be available for at least 90 days.

All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during and for a period of two weeks following the hearing date, will be evaluated, considered and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation. Written comments prior to and after the public hearing should be sent to Mr. Dmitri Adams, Project Manager, Lawson-Fisher Associates (LFA); 525 West Washington Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46601 or [email protected]. Comments can also be submitted to Mr. Joshua Netherton, Metric Environmental; 6958 Hillsdale Court, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or [email protected]. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by December 1, 2025.