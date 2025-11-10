The City of Valparaiso hosted a well-attended Open House on November 5 to share conceptual options for the Eastside Master Plan. The event invited residents to learn more about the evolving vision for the city’s eastside and to provide feedback to help guide future development.

The initial master plan, created by Browning Day, was placed on hold following the 2023 cancellation of the proposed sports park. The City of Valparaiso and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission have since re-engaged Browning Day to develop new conceptual plans for the area in conjunction with the extension of Memorial Parkway.

Browning Day, an Indianapolis-based architecture and design firm, is known for transforming spaces into meaningful environments through collaboration and innovative design. To help shape the plan, the firm has worked closely with a stakeholder group representing property owners, elected officials, commission members, school board representatives and city staff.

Together, they’ve developed conceptual options for land use and transportation infrastructure that align with Valparaiso’s long-term growth and community values.

The City shared news of the open house through a press release, on the city’s website and social media outreach, with the announcement reaching more than 70,000 people online. The event drew a full house at Valparaiso City Hall, reflecting strong community interest.

“The level of engagement we’ve seen from residents has been outstanding,” said Mayor Jon Costas. “We truly appreciate the public’s interest and thoughtful input. Our goal is to make sure everyone has a voice in shaping this area’s future, which is why we hosted the open house and are keeping materials available for public review. I also want to thank the Browning Day

team and our stakeholders for their dedicated work on this important project.”

The conceptual plans may be viewed online at tinyurl.com/ValpoEast and the public is invited to share feedback through December 5, 2025. The comment deadline was extended to accommodate the strong response and community interest.