INDIANAPOLIS – Treasurer Daniel Elliott announced that the Indiana Bond Bank assisted the Town of Long Beach with financing a fire pumper truck through its Hoosier Equipment Lease Purchase (HELP) Program. The $820,257 purchase of essential equipment was made possible through this program.

“The HELP Program is super simple with just a one-page form, helping cities and towns score great rates with flexible terms. Without it, many places might not afford the gear they need to keep things running smoothly,” said Treasurer Elliott.

