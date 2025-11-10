Town of Long Beach Participates in Hoosier Equipment Lease Purchase (HELP) Program
INDIANAPOLIS – Treasurer Daniel Elliott announced that the Indiana Bond Bank assisted the Town of Long Beach with financing a fire pumper truck through its Hoosier Equipment Lease Purchase (HELP) Program. The $820,257 purchase of essential equipment was made possible through this program.
“The HELP Program is super simple with just a one-page form, helping cities and towns score great rates with flexible terms. Without it, many places might not afford the gear they need to keep things running smoothly,” said Treasurer Elliott.
The HELP program assists Indiana communities in obtaining essential equipment through a standardized and efficient lease-purchase process. It provides standard-term leases with flexible repayment options at competitive rates. By effectively securing competitive bids from various financial institutions statewide, the program ensures the lowest financing costs, thereby saving taxpayer money. Since its inception, the HELP program has financed over $471 million in essential equipment for Indiana communities. #wims