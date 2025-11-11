For those who need a safe place to get in out of the cold, the City of La Porte has several options for warming centers.
DAYTIME:
La Porte City Hall (801 Michigan Ave): 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
La Porte Fire Station #3 (710 Daytona St): 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Please note: the station will be evacuated in the event of a fire fire call)
LP County Public Library (904 Indiana Ave): 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays
Center Township Trustee’s Office (1108 W SR 2): 6:30-9 a.m., Monday through Friday (unless a state of emergency is declared)
OVERNIGHT:
Nest La Porte (809 Washington St): 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., plus 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
Watch out for one another! Please share to help spread the word!