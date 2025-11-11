Indiana Dept. of Health recommends pausing use of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula as the FDA investigates a multistate outbreak of infant botulism with potential connection to their powdered infant formula product.
Recalled lots:
Lot 206VABP/251261P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”)
Lot 206VABP/251131P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”)
Parents and caregivers:
– Do not use recalled lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and throw this product away immediately
– If your child is experiencing signs and symptoms of botulism (Poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, decreased facial expression) seek immediate medical care
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3LxrJbR