Indiana Dept. of Health recommends pausing use of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula as the FDA investigates a multistate outbreak of infant botulism with potential connection to their powdered infant formula product.

Parents and caregivers:

– Do not use recalled lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and throw this product away immediately

– If your child is experiencing signs and symptoms of botulism (Poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, decreased facial expression) seek immediate medical care