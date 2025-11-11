MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Michigan City leadership team is seeking proposals to manage and implement a U.S. EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant over a four-year period.

The city was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to redevelop brownfields that have been impacted by petroleum and hazardous substances. The city is requesting assistance from qualified environmental engineering and consulting firms to fulfill grant requirements.

“The funds are vital to the city’s focus on next steps for brownfield sites, including plans for cleanup and reuse,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “The scope of the work includes program management and brownfield prioritization to environmental investigation and community outreach.”

The grant will cover tasks including coordinating the project with EPA staff members, documenting necessary grant requirements, completing Eligibility Determination Requests and Quality Assurance Project Plans for each site, outlining necessary clean-up and reuse plans as well as sources of funding, and engaging with community members through meetings, educational events and outreach programs.

Detailed proposal requirements are available at https://edcmc.com/rfp-for-brownfield-assessment-grant/. Questions on the RFPQ can be directed to EDCMC Operations Director Liliana Franco at [email protected] . Completed proposals are due by Dec. 1 and should be emailed to Franco or mailed: EDCMC, Two Cadence Park Plaza, Michigan City, IN 46360.

“Brownfield properties are unique and can be challenging for potential redevelopment,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Having expertise and targeted plans for brownfields is key to safely reusing these sites as part of the city’s Strategic Plan.”