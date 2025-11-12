Press Release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Rare Earth Recovery Council will meet on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana Statehouse.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. ET in the House Ways and Means Committee Room, 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, Room 404. The agenda is posted below.

The council was created by Executive Order 25-62, issued by Governor Mike Braun in April. The council will work to spearhead efforts to reclaim rare earth elements and critical materials from legacy coal byproducts. Indiana is among the top coal producing states in the nation.

Rare earth elements and critical minerals are the foundation of modern technology. China dominates the production of these rare earth minerals. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. is fully dependent on foreign imports for 12 of the 50 minerals classified as critical. Through the work of the council, Indiana will work to position itself as a strategic source of rare earth elements.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://www.youtube.com/live/wXT85lA5nLI?si=reJgjbhBoqQD_6zo.