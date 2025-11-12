Press Release, Michigan City Police Department:

On November 3rd, the Michigan City Police Department initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint of an adult male having sexual encounters with a child. Detective Corporal Adam Brinkman began working with the Indiana Department of Child Services and learned during his investigation that 66-year-old Michigan City resident, Billy Cannon reportedly had multiple sexual encounters with a child that was known to him. Detectives from the Investigative Division executed a search warrant at Cannon’s residence on November 7th where they took him into custody and located evidence to corroborate the allegations made by the victim.

Corporal Brinkman then presented his investigation to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review.

LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss found probable cause on November 10th to charge Cannon with the following charges:

• 2 Counts of Child Molesting-The Defendant is at Least 21 Years of Age (Level 1 Felony)

• 1 Count of Rape (Level 3 Felony)

• 3 Counts of Child Molesting-Fondling or Touching a Child Under 14 Years of Age (Level 4 Felony)

• 1 Count of Resisting Law Enforcement (A-Misdemeanor)

• 1 Count of Inappropriate Communication with a Child (B-Misdemeanor)

Cannon was issued a $100,000.00 cash bond and his booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation, therefore, no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact lead investigator, Detective Corporal Adam Brinkman at (219) 874-3221 or via email at [email protected]. The Michigan City Police Department would like to thank Dunebrook in Michigan City for their assistance with this investigation.

