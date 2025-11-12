HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is excited to announce a new special group recognition license plate that will be available through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Beginning in 2026, PNW alumni, students, faculty, staff and supporters will have the opportunity to showcase their school spirit while directly contributing to scholarships for PNW students.

Proceeds from each specialty license plate registered will help fund scholarships at PNW, making higher education more accessible and affordable for students. By purchasing a specialty plate, supporters are helping to foster innovative education, relieve financial burdens and enhance opportunities for PNW students who are Indiana residents.

“The PNW license plate represents more than just a strong affinity with PNW – it’s an investment in our students’ future,” says Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement at PNW. “For many of our students, scholarships are the key to unlocking educational opportunities they might not otherwise be able to access. It’s a meaningful and simple way for our community to celebrate PNW while directly impacting students’ lives.”

The new plate design, featuring PNW’s gold and black colors and official logo, will be available starting January 2026 when purchasing or renewing any Indiana license plate. Reserving a PNW plate requires a $40 group license plate fee, $25 of which is distributed back to PNW to support student scholarships. Beginning in January, plates can be ordered through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) as a special University & College License Plate design.

Those interested in purchasing a PNW license plate may do so:

Online during a new registration or renewal transaction on myBMV.com.

At a BMV Connect kiosk during a new registration or renewal.

In person with a representative at any BMV branch.

For a complete list of BMV branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.

For additional information on the PNW specialty license plate program, visit pnw.edu/license-plate.