The DNR is reminding hunters that firearms deer season starts on November 15 and the DNR has a new license system.
DNR is urging hunters to log in to the new system, verify their personal information, and purchase early.
The DNR says if you’re planning to hunt deer firearms season, logging on now leaves plenty of time to contact DNR or visit a retailer if you encounter issues. DNR anticipates heavy traffic to the system on November 14 and 15, so help us help you get into the field.
• Purchase Your License: gooutdoorsin.com/login
• Help & Support: gooutdoorsin.com/help-support
For questions about checking in game, your online account, or license-purchasing errors, call 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367 or email [email protected].
Helpful Tips and How-Tos
Logging in: Click the login button on the home page of GoOutdoorsIN.com. From there, you will be taken to Access Indiana, where you will be required to log in or create an account. Once logged in through Access Indiana, you will automatically be directed back to the Hub. From there, you will be able to buy a license, apply for reserved hunts, etc.
Tip: If it’s your first time using the Activity Hub, you will need to look yourself up in the system and verify that your personal information is correct.