Update on ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula: Parents and caregivers should stop using any ByHeart infant formula products immediately.

The Indiana Department of Health gave the following update on Wednesday:

– If your child consumed ByHeart formula and is experiencing symptoms (poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, decreased facial expression) seek immediate medical attention

– If your child consumed ByHeart formula and is not currently showing symptoms, continue monitoring them and seek medical attention if symptoms develop