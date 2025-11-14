Kabelin Ace Hardware Joins Houchens Food Group – Keeping a Local Legacy Strong Through Employee Ownership
A fifth-generation family business takes the next step to secure its future and gives employees the opportunity to share in the company’s success.
November 14, 2025 (La Porte, IN) – Kabelin Ace Hardware, a local, family-owned hardware store that has served Northwest Indiana for more than 100 years, announced today that it has joined Houchens Food Group – one of the largest 100% employee-owned companies in the country.
All 150+ employees will be retained in the transition, and Kabelin’s will continue to operate under the same name, leadership, and local management across all eight locations.
“We’re thrilled to join Houchens and become part of an employee-owned company that shares our values,” said Mackenzie Kabelin Watkins, President of Kabelin Ace Hardware. “Together, we’ll have the strength and resources to grow, modernize, and bring the Kabelin experience to even more neighborhoods across the region.”
Mackenzie Kabelin Watkins will continue leading the Kabelin Ace division of Houchens and will focus on strategic growth of the division. Joe Wardman, a third-generation hardware retailer with more than 25 years experience, whose father and grandfather also worked alongside the Kabelin family, will continue to serve in a senior leadership role with the company helping drive day-to-day interactions with customers.
Houchens Food Group operates more than 40 Ace Hardware stores across the country, along with more than 400 grocery, convenience, and retail locations. Because Houchens is 100% employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), all eligible employees under the Kabelin banner will become partial owners of the new company.
“What makes Kabelin special is how much they care about their customers, their people, and their communities,” said Tracy Worley, Vice President of Houchens Food Group. “That spirit fits perfectly with who we are. We’re excited to welcome the Kabelin team into our employee-owned family and continue serving Northern Indiana.”
Kabelin Ace Hardware will keep its name, local management, and the same community focus across all eight current locations and will use this opportunity to open new stores in adjacent markets. Customers will still see the same friendly faces, helpful service, and hometown values that have made Kabelin a trusted part of Northwest Indiana for over a century.
“Our customers can count on the same personal service they’ve always known, now backed by the strength of a larger employee-owned company who will ensure we can continue to give that same service for years to come,” said Mackenzie Kabelin Watkins. “This partnership helps us keep our local identity while investing in our people and stores for the future.” #wims
The Kabelin family is excited to share that we are now a 100% employee-owned business by joining Houchens Food Group. This partnership gives Kabelin Ace new tools and support so we can invest even more in our stores – improving our buildings, expanding product selection, enhancing customer service, and preparing our business for the next century of growth.
The same employees you know, and trust will now be owners of Kabelin Ace. They’ll keep helping our customers and supporting our communities. Thank you for your trust and support, we’re excited to serve you for many years to come!
No insights to show