The Kabelin family is excited to share that we are now a 100% employee-owned business by joining Houchens Food Group. This partnership gives Kabelin Ace new tools and support so we can invest even more in our stores – improving our buildings, expanding product selection, enhancing customer service, and preparing our business for the next century of growth.

The same employees you know, and trust will now be owners of Kabelin Ace. They’ll keep helping our customers and supporting our communities. Thank you for your trust and support, we’re excited to serve you for many years to come!