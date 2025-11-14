REMINDER. TURKEY GIVEAWAY EVENT. This Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 9 am to 10:30 am Central time,will provide assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/turkey per household, 500 HOUSEHOLDS to be served.

TURKEY GIVEAWAY at the Marquette Mall in Michigan City this Saturday November 15th right outside of Carson Pirie Scott- PLEASE ENTER THROUGH THE NORTH ENTRANCE OF THE MALL ON ST. JOHN ROAD-ARRIVE EARLY.

Please watch for signs and individuals directing traffic, as we expect a huge turnout. Distributions are drive through. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH THE NORTH ENTRANCE OF THE MALL ON ST. JOHN ROAD. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open. THANK YOU FBNI for bringing this offering to our community!!