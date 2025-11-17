New Durham Estates & Home Sales Hosts Open House Event with State, County, and Local Elected Officials to Celebrate Arrival of Crossmod Homes in Westville From Sitting on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to Now Calling Westville Home, These Innovative Homes Bring Workforce Housing to the Area.

WESTVILLE, INDIANA- The community gathered at the two new Clayton Crossmod homes at New Durham Estates to learn about and celebrate these innovative workforce housing solutions for La Porte County. The open house event, which welcomed industry leaders and elected officials, was held in the two new homes located at New Durham Estates in Westville, Indiana.

These new homes have features much like traditionally constructed homes, while still being able to be manufactured and delivered on site. One of the homes, located at 751 Cypress Way,