The Michigan City chamber music festival (MCCMF) is proud to present 2 free, unique concerts for the holidays! The first is scheduled for Monday, December 15, noon, at Michigan City public library, 400 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN. This program will be light & short, appropriate for “children of all ages!”

The next program is scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 3:00 pm, at the Bishop’s Mansion at Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN. This will also be a light program of traditional holiday music. A service of tea and light refreshments will be served at this performance!

Nic Orbovich, violin; and Sunny Gardner Orbovich, viola; will perform both programs.

For more information, call (219) 561-1939, or visit us on Facebook, YouTube, at Michigan City Chamber Music Festival; or at www.mccmf.org.