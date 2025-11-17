On October 31, 2025, Shawn Ward changed his plea to Guilty, after entering into a plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Mr. Ward was originally charged in September 2024 with two Level 3 Felonies for Drug Dealing, after an intensive investigation by the Laporte County Drug Task Force. Mr. Ward pled Guilty to one Level 3 Felony for Dealing, agreeing to a sentence of 9 years in prison, with 2 years served on probation. In exchange, the State of Indiana dismissed the other Felony. Sentencing before Judge Julianne Havens will be held at a later date in December.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “By pleading Guilty, Mr. Ward admits the basic facts: He was dealing drugs, and he was doing it near a school. With a plea agreement, the State and Mr. Ward achieves a result that provides a swift remedy to the case, and avoids a costly trial. This saves the taxpayers’ money, and removes another bad actor from the streets.”