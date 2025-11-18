Duneland Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration on November 29-TEAM WIMS will be LIVE

CHESTERTON, IN – Chesterton’s Hometown Holiday will bring the joy of the season to the Duneland community on Saturday, November 29, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Duneland Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Town of Chesterton, the Chesterton Police and Fire Departments, Parks and Street Departments, and Chamber organizations and volunteers, is excited to host this festive day filled with holiday spirit, local shopping, and community cheer.

The celebration will feature the Chesterton European Christmas Market in downtown Chesterton, with tents filled with local products and artisan goods, festive foods, Christmas trees and wreaths for sale, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more. Guests can enjoy hot chocolate, spiced cider, or mulled wine as they shop and stroll through the market and business district.

The day will conclude with the lighting of the park and town tree, followed by the traditional Twilight Parade, featuring a special visit from Santa. As always, the event is open to the public and free of charge.

Hometown Holiday Schedule – Saturday, November 29

• 7–10 AM: Pancake Breakfast with Mrs. Claus at George’s Gyros Spot (sponsored by the Chesterton-Porter Rotary)

• 8 AM–5 PM: Hometown Holiday Market

• 10 AM-1 PM: Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

• 10 AM–5 PM: Shop Small Saturday in the business district

• 5 PM: Hot Cocoa with the Duneland Kiwanis

• 5 PM: Park and Tree Lighting

• 5:15 PM: Twilight Parade steps off

• After the Parade: Visit with Santa in the Park

• 7:30 PM: Grant Fitch in A Christmas Carol at 4th Street Theater

In partnership with Jacob’s Ladder Pediatric Rehab Center, this year’s parade will also include a Quiet Zone in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Orthodox Church (545 W. Indiana Ave.), where participants will turn off sirens, horns, and loud music to provide a sensory-friendly viewing area.

The parade will step off from Morgan Avenue, head north on 6th Street, East on Broadway, South on Calumet, and west on Porter Avenue.

The Duneland Chamber encourages everyone to continue the celebration by supporting local businesses throughout the day. Many downtown shops and restaurants will offer Small Business Saturday specials to help visitors shop, dine, and celebrate locally.

The Chesterton Branding Leadership Corporation (CBLC) will also kick off its annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest on November 29. While enjoying the festivities downtown, be sure to check out the beautifully decorated storefronts and cast your vote for your favorite display.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

1st Source Bank, Allegius Credit Union, Arrested Sounds, ATG Real Estate – Easton Park, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, Centier Bank – Chesterton South Branch, Chesterton Physical Therapy, CLH CPAs & Consultants, Cleveland-Cliffs, Everwise Credit Union, Family Express, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Giving Tree Chiropractic, Hopkins Ace Hardware, Horizon Bank, Ivy Tech Community College, Kenwal Steel, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, Mojo Video, Porter Bank, NIPSCO Public Affairs, NITCO, Northwest Health – Porter, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, T-Mobile US, Thrivent Financial, Tudor Floors & More | Kiba Studios, Urschel Laboratories Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes Inc., and WIMS 95.1 FM / AM 1420 / 106.7 FM.

For more information about Chesterton’s Hometown Holiday, contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at 219-926-5513 or [email protected]