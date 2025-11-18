We have a new driver for our garbage pickup who is still getting familiar with the route. As a result, some homes may have been missed on Monday.

Don’t worry! The Street Department and Police Department are aware of the issue and have already contacted the pickup company. A second collection will be scheduled for later this week, and you can leave your trash cans out until they have been picked up.

The Street Department is compiling a list to ensure that all missed homes are serviced during the second pickup. If your home was not serviced today, please reach out to the Street Department at 219-763-6755 or email [email protected]

Thank you for your understanding!