Join Ric Federighi and TEAM WIMS LIVE!

Celebrate the start of the holiday season as Santa arrives at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets to light the giant Holiday Tree! From 3 to 5 PM, enjoy a festive afternoon featuring a live DJ, REAL reindeer, circus acts, and Those Funny Little People that always get the crowd laughing.

As the sun sets, gather in the center courtyard for our Tree Lighting Ceremony and watch the big tree sparkle to life. This free, family-friendly event is open to children of all ages. Come experience the holiday magic with us!

What: Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 3–5 PM CT

Where: Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets-Courtyard in front of the Information Center; Tree Lighting at the large tree in the center courtyard