From the SHARE FOUNDATION-Our Villagers had an amazing turnout at the Winter Sectionals for Special Olympics Bowling! Many went home with medals and ribbons, earning the chance to advance to the next stage of the competition.
It was an incredible day filled with teamwork, determination, and big smiles. We couldn’t be prouder of each Villager for giving their all and showing what true sportsmanship looks like! Way to go, Villagers — we’ll be cheering you on every step of the way! Visit their website at www.sharefoundation.org and LIKE THEM on FACEBOOK to see more pictures. #wims