On August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2:34 AM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots being fired and people fighting outside of Matey’s Bar (110 Franklin Street). Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III and other nearby law enforcement agencies quickly responded to the scene.
Responding officers located 25-year-old LaPorte, Indiana resident Dante Sellers II suffering from a gunshot wound across the street from Matey’s Bar. Officers provided life saving measures before he was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with life-threatening injuries. Sellers was then transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for advanced medical care and later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives from the Investigative Division, Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), and LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) continued with the investigation. A plethora of evidence has since been collected, and interviews continue to take place. Lead Investigator, Detective Sergeant Lendell Hood presented his investigation to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for review. This investigation was then forwarded to LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss who found probable cause to charge 35-year-old Michigan City resident Daquvay Sherrod with Murder. An arrest warrant was then issued for Sherrod with a $1,000,000 cash bond. Sherrod was arrested by members of the Michigan City Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team at a residence in the 1900 block of Buffalo Street in Michigan City on November 6th.
27-year-old Michigan City resident Cevin Crawford was arrested on August 6th and charged with Murder after Judge Oss found probable cause. Crawford’s Murder charge was later dismissed on August 19th without prejudice at the request of the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Judge Oss found probable cause on November 12th to charge Crawford with Aiding, Inducing or Causing Murder after additional evidence was collected and presented.
Crawford was arrested on November 14th and issued a $1,000,000 cash bond. Crawford’s booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. No additional information will be released at this time due
to the ongoing investigation.
The Michigan City Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Sergeant Hood at (219) 874 3221; Extension 1074 or via email at [email protected]. This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Other responding agencies who assisted with this investigation include the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office , Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.