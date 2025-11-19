On August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2:34 AM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots being fired and people fighting outside of Matey’s Bar (110 Franklin Street). Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III and other nearby law enforcement agencies quickly responded to the scene.

Responding officers located 25-year-old LaPorte, Indiana resident Dante Sellers II suffering from a gunshot wound across the street from Matey’s Bar. Officers provided life saving measures before he was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with life-threatening injuries. Sellers was then transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for advanced medical care and later succumbed to his injuries.

