November 26th, 2025 to December 31st, 2025 – As Hoosiers prepare for holiday celebrations, LaPorte Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) tokeep roads safe and prevent traffic fatalities as part of the annual Safe Family Travel campaign,supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Running from November 26 through the end of December, the campaign focuses on impaired driving, aggressive driving, and seat belt violations. During this time, officers will work overtime conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols to deter unsafe driving and encourage seatbelt use.

“We see the consequences of unsafe driving every day,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “By buckling up, slowing down, and never driving impaired, we can all help make Indiana’s roads safer this season.”

According to NHTSA, alcohol-impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes, especially during the holiday season. Likewise, failure to wear a seat belt continues to be one of the most preventable causes of death on the road.“

Driving safely is a shared responsibility,” said Chief Drangmeister. “If you plan to drink, plan a safe ride home. Stay sober behind the wheel or arrange a sober ride before the night begins.”

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 to report unsafe or impaired drivers. For more safety tips,visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving.