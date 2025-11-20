The Porter County Sheriff’s Police is conducting a death investigation, after a 3-month-old girl found unresponsive in her home passed at Northwest Health-Porter, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton.
The Town of Chesterton said the following:
According to the PCSP, at 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, officers were dispatched to the home on C.R. 1050S in Pleasant Township after the infant was found unresponsive.
Life-saving measures were initiated by family and EMS at the scene and the child then transported to hospital, but she was subsequently pronounced deceased, the PCSP said.
“Detectives are investigating,” Sgt. Ben McFalls said. “No further information is available for release at this time. Thank you to all of the assisting agencies during this incident. Please keep the family and friends of this child in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”