Press Release, Office of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales:

Upon the completion of the series of informative public meetings on election issues, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has made the finalized report accessible on the Secretary of State’s website. Conducted under HEA 1633, the full report is available online for review by Hoosiers and elected officials.

While state law required just three public meetings, Secretary Morales went well beyond that by hosting five, ensuring more Hoosiers had the opportunity to share their feedback. The meetings were livestreamed, and a portal was established to receive additional feedback from citizens.

As required by HEA 1633, signed into law earlier this year, the Secretary of State’s Office conducted a series of statewide studies on two important election issues:

The timing of municipal elections, including the consideration of moving them to presidential or midterm election years.

Whether or not vote center voting should be implemented throughout the state.

“We weren’t required to publish this study online, but my office continues to go above and beyond to keep Hoosiers informed. Transparency is one of our top priorities. By making this report available, it’s evident how hard our team is working to strengthen elections and serve every Hoosier with integrity,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Hoosiers are invited to review the full study at sos.in.gov The full report was submitted to the Indiana General Assembly Legislative Council ahead of the November 1 deadline.