Press Release, Indiana State Comptroller:

STATEHOUSE — Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla is alerting Hoosiers to a mailing involving letters falsely claiming to be from the Comptroller’s Office. Correspondence appearing with official-looking logos are being sent to individuals and business owners requesting immediate action.

“An entity posing as the State Comptroller’s Office is dishonest and violates the public’s trust,” said Comptroller Nieshalla, “I want to ensure all Hoosiers are aware of these attempts and how to recognize a legitimate communication from our office to best protect themselves.”

What to Know:

The Comptroller’s Office will never request personal payments by mail

Legitimate mail from the Office will always include: The official State seal (the Comptroller’s Office does not have its own logo) A return address from 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN Contact information for verification



If you receive suspicious mail claiming to be from the Comptroller’s Office, do not respond or send money.

What to Do:

Verify – Contact the Comptroller’s Office directly at [email protected] or 317-232-3300

– Contact the Comptroller’s Office directly at or 317-232-3300 Report – Suspected fraud should be reported to the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at in.gov/attorneygeneral

– Suspected fraud should be reported to the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at in.gov/attorneygeneral Stay Informed – Follow the Comptroller’s Office on social media for news and alerts: Facebook ​​​​​Instagram X LinkedIn

– Follow the Comptroller’s Office on social media for news and alerts:

This alert is part of Comptroller Nieshalla’s commitment to fraud prevention and taxpayer protection. In partnership with the Indiana Office of Technology and the State Treasurer’s Office, the State Comptroller’s Office released the Cyber Attack & Fraud Prevention Information & Resource Guide for local government entities, which outlines best practices for safeguarding public systems and finances. Key recommendations include:

Dual authorization for payments and vendor updates

Routine employee training on fraud awareness

Multi-factor authentication and consistent system backups

The State Comptroller’s Office remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard taxpayer resources and defend public trust. Staying vigilant, verifying suspicious communications and reporting fraudulent activity, the Office and Hoosiers can partner as a necessary shield of defense.