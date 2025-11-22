The City of Valparaiso Friday gave the following update on the Fall Leaf Pickup Program:

We are approaching the end of our 4th week and 4th trip through the fall collection zones for the Fall Leaf Pickup Program. Valparaiso City Services (VCS) has collected nearly 4,000 cubic yards of leaves so far this season. On average we collect nearly 11,000 cubic yards of leaves per season.

Due to the winter weather event last week our collection efforts were delayed almost 4 days and the winter event led to an accelerated leaf drop rate. VCS has made operational adjustments and will be working 10 hours a day 7 days a week to increase collection efforts. Please continue to work to move the leaves to curb for crews to collect. We appreciate your patience.

In your neighborhood, please remember the following:

• Rake the leaves to the right-of-way “curb,” not onto the street.

• Placing leaves onto city streets results in street flooding, property damage and is in a violation of City ordinance 53.18.

• The City will not pick up loose leaf piles with any sort of debris (rocks, sticks, garbage, etc.) in them.

• Keep loose leaf piles away from obstacles, such as parked cars, mailboxes, etc. If there are obstacles, your door will be tagged.

• If you have specific questions regarding your leaf service, please contact Valparaiso City Services Customer Service at 219-462-6174.