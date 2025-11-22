MICHIGAN CITY– The Salvation Army of Michigan City invites the community to its annual Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, November 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free meal is open to all and is offered as a gathering place for anyone seeking food, fellowship, or a warm and welcoming place to spend the holiday.

This year’s meal comes at a time when many families are facing increased challenges, including rising food costs, economic uncertainty, and record levels of food insecurity across La Porte County. The Salvation Army has seen a steady increase in need throughout the year.

“Thanksgiving is about people coming together,” said Major Becky Simmons, who leads The Salvation Army in La Porte County along with Major Dale Simmons. “With so many in our community struggling, we want to make sure everyone has a place to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal, and, just as importantly, a place to share connection and conversation. Nobody should have to spend Thanksgiving alone.”

The meal will include turkey, ham, traditional side dishes, and desserts. Guests may dine in the chapel at 1201 Franklin Street, or warm meals may be picked up to go. As in years past, turkeys and hams are generously donated by the Rotary Club of Michigan City and prepared by Blue Chip Casino, with additional financial support provided by local physicians.

“We are continually inspired by how generously this community cares for one another,” Major Becky added. “Being thankful for what we have and making sure others don’t go without … that is what Thanksgiving means to us.”

The Thanksgiving Community Meal is one of several holiday programs offered by The Salvation Army during the Christmas season. Next month, the annual Toy Shop will provide food and gifts to hundreds of local families. Households in need of Christmas assistance may register at www.saangeltree.org.

Those who wish to support holiday efforts may volunteer as a Red Kettle bell ringer by signing up at www.RegisterToRing.com or by calling (219) 874-6885 ext. 1003. Bell ringing helps fund the wide range of programs and services The Salvation Army provides year-round.

The Salvation Army expresses gratitude to its 2025 Christmas Campaign sponsors, including NIPSCO, B&E Marine, GAF, Horizon Bank, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Michiana Insurance, Members Advantage Credit Union, Centier Bank, and Highstreet Insurance; and media sponsors The Herald-Dispatch, The Beacher, WIMS, and WEFM. More information about The Salvation Army in La Porte County is available at www.samichigancity.org or www.salaporte.org.